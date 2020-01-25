Spring Lake Intermediate School students learned from business professionals during the Junior Achievement Reverse Job Shadow event on Friday. Health Pointe Executive Director Josh Troast, pictured, was among professionals who spoke with the students.
SPRING LAKE — Students at Spring Lake’s intermediate school gained insight into careers on Friday.
Professionals from across West Michigan spent the morning interacting with the students during the Junior Achievement Reverse Job Shadow event. They came from six career paths – business, health services, engineering/manufacturing, human services, natural resources and communications.
