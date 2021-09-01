St. John's Lutheran School students and staff kicked off the 2021-22 school year Tuesday.
"The students of St. John's Lutheran School look forward to another year of learning, worshiping and growing. Thankful to be together again," said Laura Harvey, the school's administrator.
