It didn’t take long for Grand Haven’s Science Olympiad program to get back on the wagon of their historical winning ways this weekend.
After missing out on a podium finish last year, the Bucs’ high school team roared back this season to be crowned 2022 Michigan Science Olympiad state tournament champions at the event hosted by Michigan State University. The now 18-time state champions will advance to the national tournament hosted by Cal Tech on May 14 – the 27th appearance at such level.
