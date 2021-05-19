Michigan education leaders and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday released the MI Blueprint for Comprehensive Student Recovery — guidance to help the state’s school districts create recovery plans for future school years.
“The blueprint lays out a clear multi-year plan for the holistic, whole child recovery for Michigan’s students” said Grand Haven’s Kevin Polston, who serves as superintendent of Godfrey-Lee Public Schools and Chair of the Student Recovery Advisory Council. “Every recommendation is supported by leading research and designed to support Michigan students by those that know them best, leaders in education, health care, and child services from right here in Michigan.”
The blueprint hits five key areas of concern: wellness, academics, school climate, family and community engagement, and post-secondary education.
Wellness
Covid-19 has accentuated and created new stressors, limitations on physical movement and social activities due to quarantine, and unexpected lifestyle changes leaving our students more vulnerable to physical and mental illness, academic failure, and suicide,” the report reads.
Challenges include:
• Incomplete knowledge of the comprehensive wellness needs of students and families;
• Lack of access to a school nurse means missed opportunities to identify, monitor or manage illness, particularly for children with chronic conditions;
• High rates of unmitigated student mental health challenges, including symptoms of depression, anxiety, traumatic stress, racial trauma, and grief;
• Diminished wellness visits and missing immunizations among children;
• Decrease in physical activity;
• Uneven distribution of work across school staff and caseload volumes that make delivery of timely, effective mental health and wellness services impossible;
• Educator burnout, low job satisfaction and high staff turnover.
Academics
The pandemic’s impact on student learning varies widely. For some students, the impact has been minor compared to their peers statewide. For others, barriers to learning created significant academic challenges and for some, resulted in complete disengagement from school. The recommendations below are organized based on a system of support to equitably address student’s learning needs, commonly known as the Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS).
Academic challenges listed are:
•Students who receive core instruction, but may have gaps due to unfinished academic learning;
• Students with significant unfinished academic learning (due in part to the disruption of in-person instruction);
• Students who are fully disengaged from school;
• Providing educators with professional knowledge and training that empowers them to address students’ unfinished learning and disengagement.
School Climate
School climate encompasses the social, emotional, and physical characteristics of a school community. Research shows that school climate and culture have a measurable impact on students’ sense of belonging, access to opportunities, and academic achievement. Students cannot learn where they do not feel safe. The racial disparities seen throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and the systemic cycle of discrimination and injustice must be accounted for in our schools.
The challenge addressed is:
• Perpetuation and exacerbation of inequities and disproportionalities, reinforcing barriers to educational opportunities for students of color and other marginalized populations.
Family and Community Engagement
Research gathered over the past 40 years suggests family engagement is one of the strongest predictors of children’s success in school. Family and community engagement should be a strategy that’s embraced as a critical component of whole-school recovery.
Challenges include:
• Strained school-district-community relationships as a result of COVID-19;
• Lack of high-quality, accessible, community-based after school and summer programming, and community schools.
Post-Secondary
Research suggests that access to jobs that provide economic security also demands attainment of postsecondary credentials. Despite this research, enrollment at postsecondary institutions has decreased significantly since the beginning of the pandemic. High school students from the classes of 2020-2024 may be less likely to pursue postsecondary education.
Challenges include:
• Access to high-quality postsecondary pathways (for example, a two-year or four-year college, trade school, career, and/or national service);
• Progress toward a certificate or degree on track and on time;
• Incomplete or inaccessible information about the variety of postsecondary opportunities and career pathways available.
Recommendations
Based on the above information, the blueprint lays out the following recommendations:
Adequate, Equitable Funding
Appropriate all federal relief funds identified to support children and schools and by 2025, enact an education budget that is equitable, adequate and sustainable by establishing a trajectory of funding to implement a weighted foundation allowance and accomplish the staffing recommendations of the School Finance Research Collaborative.
Consistent Funding
Adopt a pupil accounting model which allows for seat-time flexibility for families that want to continue learning remotely and counts the highest enrollment of the past three years based on the October audited count. (e.g., use the highest enrollment of the current year or multiple prior years as the basis for funding schools).
Top Talent
Adopt a statewide strategy to attract and retain educators, with intentional focus on educators of color.
Innovation in Teaching and Learning
Create the conditions for innovation by expanding Innovation Zones.
Universal Preschool
Expand access to high-quality preschool for all 3- and 4-year-olds.
"The Blueprint is a result of the input of career educators in a variety of roles and thoughtful leaders skilled in listening and collaborating,” said Greg Talberg, teacher at Howell Public Schools and chairperson of the Governor’s Educator Advisory Council. “This Blueprint is relevant to teachers in classrooms across the state because it provides a path forward to a comprehensive recovery for all students. It responds directly to COVID-19, while recognizing many of the challenges and inequities that existed for our students before the pandemic and encourages us all to rethink how we teach and how kids learn."
“Schools have long been a cornerstone for many of our most vulnerable young people, but our educators and school leaders have weathered an unbelievable year and they are exhausted,” added Elizabeth Kochsman, director of the TRAILS program at the University of Michigan. “Today, we have an opportunity to recognize the incredible value of Michigan's educational system, and to equip all schools with the resources, tools, and supports they need — to promote the wellbeing not only of students but also of the educators who have been so deeply impacted.”
View the entire blueprint here.
