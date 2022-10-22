The Grand Haven Rotary Club honored Grand Haven High School students Kyla Streng and Ryan M. Heck as its students of the month for October.
Kyla is the daughter of Edward and Audrey Streng. She is involved with many extracurricular clubs. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Student Senate, Youth Advisory Council and Student Advisory Council. She has been on the school’s Science Olympiad team for seven years and was a national competitor for two years, as well as a regional and state champion medalist and national medalist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.