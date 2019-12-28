Students developed possible solutions to problems facing local businesses.
Through Homegrown, several Grand Haven Area Public Schools classrooms partnered with businesses to dive into an issue facing a business and work to develop a solution for the problem by following design thinking.
Eight classes, ranging from first- through fifth-grade, from Lake Hills and Peach Plains elementary schools and White Pines Intermediate School partnered with the local businesses. In partnering with the local Chamber of Commerce, classes connected with Health Pointe, Grand Haven Main Street, Tri-Cities Historical Museum, GHSP Innovation Department, Grand Haven Township Fire/Rescue, Fit Body Boot Camp, Shape Corp. and Herman Miller.
After teachers were partnered with a business, the educators toured the local facilities to gain a better understanding of the local businesses. Then, classes and businesses develop a driving question, said Andrew Ratke, a S.T.E.M. teacher and design-thinking coordinator.
Students visited their partnering business and worked on site for a day. Businesses visited the school and provide feedback on what they heard from students so far. Students pitch their final solutions at the business for officials and parents to hear.
The final step of the program involves students reflecting on the experience and process. Ratke said they are constantly working to improve the program and tailor it to businesses and teachers.
The teachers involved in Homegrown also participated in the futurePREP’d program through the Ottawa Area Intermediate School District.
“This ensures that the teachers have a strong background in design thinking and are familiar with the process that the students use to solve their driving questions,” Ratke said. “As Homegrown continues to grow, there are more teachers who are inquiring about participating and providing their students with this authentic learning experience.”
Ratke’s goal is to expand the program to include teachers at other elementary schools.
In the spring, Ratke said they plan to partner with the OAISD to provide a two-day training for teachers who haven’t yet participated in the futurePREP’d program. The training will be adjusted for the Homegrown program to help educators in their project-based learning knowledge and design thinking.
Danielle Bolthouse’s first-graders partnered with Health Pointe to develop ways they could create a comfortable environment for children at the medical facility.
Students developed ideas such as more color on the walls, I Spy game on the walls, and having toys to hold while children wait for labs or x-rays. After hearing feedback from Health Pointe officials, they adjusted their ideas before a final presentation in front of families and officials.
Bolthouse said she was impressed with her students for presenting their thoughts and ideas in front of the packed room. Bolthouse said Homegrown provides an authentic experience for students and they’re able to continue growing.
“Homegrown is an amazing opportunity we’re able to offer our kids to be connected to the community and to one another,” she said.
In addition to communications skills, Bolthouse said her students learned how to work as a group, being empathetic toward others, and
Third-grade teacher Amanda Tejchma said the program provide students with opportunities to see the world in a different way and look for ways to make positive changes or have an impact.
“It makes their learning and work through the day more meaningful,” she said. “It builds professional relationships that honor our students and our community.”
Ratke said he believes the work is important to students and the community, and he feels fortunate to firsthand see students working through the process to solve the driving question. In attending the presentations, Ratke said he’s watched students be confident and brave in presenting to a room full of parents, business leaders, community members, and district officials.
Ratke thanked the businesses and local Chamber of Commerce for the partnership that’s allowed students to tour facilities, work on site and with employees.
“Our students are having a positive experience that reaches many different parts of the business world,” Ratke said. “Students are interacting with human resources, engineers, project managers, interns, business owners, personal trainers, firefighters, and many other professionals. In every case that the teachers or students have needed extra resources, the businesses have responded with overwhelming support.”
