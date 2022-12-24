WEST OLIVE — For more than 10 years, students in the software and game development program at the Careerline Tech Center, a service of the Ottawa Area Intermediate School District, organize and facilitate a Toys for Tots campaign as a community service project. This year, they collected nearly 300 toys for local kids.
“Every tech center program participates in a career technical service-oriented (CTSO) project, and in my first year at the tech center, I was thrilled to continue this popular event as our CTSO project,” said Emmanuel Martinez, the software and game development instructor for the Careerline Tech Center. “Walking around with the students to collect toys from other classrooms and offices knowing we were helping others was a great way to get into the holiday spirit.”
The Software and Game Student Leadership Team placed toy collection boxes in tech center classrooms as well as the front office and the nearby OAISD Educational Services Building. Students were responsible for crafting and delivering motivational announcements, collecting and counting the toys, and then carrying the boxes of toys out to the Lakeshore Toys for Tots pickup truck.
Through facilitating the Toys for Tots campaign, students practiced key employability and leadership skills such as organization, professionalism and communication while making an impact on their community.
Lee Hoeksema, the public safety and security services (PSSS) instructor for CTC, said the majority of students in the program would describe themselves as service oriented.
“We challenge them to do just that with Toys for Tots,” he said. “It’s in their hearts.”
To help purchase the most toys possible, students organized a returnable can drive in November.
Ashley Seeley, a Zeeland West High School senior and afternoon Student Leadership Team member said, ”We do service projects like this because this is what we do – we help others.”
