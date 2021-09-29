LEFT: Kaelyn Poel, a senior at Spring Lake High School, took first place in Super Showmanship at the Muskegon County Fair. RIGHT: Careerline Tech Center Agricultural and Animal Science students show off their animals at the Ottawa County Fair this summer.
Courtesy photo
The Ottawa Area Intermediate School District’s Careerline Tech Center Agricultural and Animal Science students continued learning and competing throughout the summer in area county fairs, with great results.
Tony McCaul, Agriculture and Animal Science instructor for CTC, said the main goal of fair participation is to allow students to gain real experience raising an animal, which helps set them apart from others when attending college or working in the industry.
