From pine trees and pine cones to pigs and pandas, the visions for 3-D mascots are coming to life at White Pines Intermediate School.
To become familiar with a new computer software program called Tinkercad, the Grand Haven school’s fifth-graders are designing 3-D mascots for the Polar Cloud Animal Kingdom contest. S.T.E.M. teacher Alex Harsay said the contest helps expose students to the new technology in their classroom while teaching them the 3-D software they will use to print their creations.
During the summer, White Pines and Ferry, Peach Plains and Robinson elementary schools each received 3-D printers through a grant from GE.
With the software, the students can choose from pre-made shapes, arrange it to the size they want, change the color and more.
Fifth-grader Dane Gemmen worked on a “skull dinosaur” mascot that wears sunglasses and a hat. He said he enjoys designing things, and he thought the software was easy to learn.
The contest’s prize – a Monorprice Voxel 3-D Printer for their school and themselves – was a good incentive, according to Gemmen, 10.
As students worked on their mascots, they shared their designs with classmates and asked for assistance.
Fifth-grader Chloe Hines worked on designing a pig for her “White Pines pigs” mascot. The 10-year-old said she thought the contest was “cool” because it gives students a chance to create something new.
Throughout the school year, each White Pines student will have S.T.E.M. (science, technology, engineering, math) class, and Harsay said he plans to provide all students with the opportunity to create and print off their own 3-D model. During the process, the students learn about trial and error as they work to have their 3-D model print as they want it to look.
Harsay said it’s been fun watching the students’ engagement with the 3-D printer and software, and he’s excited to see their final designs and what they create.
“We have had several students work on model after model iterating it at home so it will print correctly,” he said. “It has been fun to watch them work so hard to improve.”
Harsay noted that the machine uses environmental-friendly plant-based plastic.
