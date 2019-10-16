GRAND HAVEN TWP. — From hands-on experiences to connecting with local professionals, high school students on Tuesday learned more about career opportunities in West Michigan.
Nearly 900 students from Central, Grand Haven, Spring Lake, Allendale and Orchard View high schools met with 32 businesses and organizations during the Boomerang event in Grand Haven High School’s Field House. The annual career exploration event is aimed at exposing students to career paths available in West Michigan and connect them with professionals to answer questions about what skills, training and education they’re looking for in employees.
Nancy Manglos, director of talent and leadership development for the Chamber of Commerce Grand Haven-Spring Lake-Ferrysburg, noted Tuesday’s event included a variety of careers and business sectors. Since the beginning, the community has supported the event and connecting with students, she said.
Throughout the morning, Adriana Gonzalez, who works in human resources for BuhlerPrince Inc., said they had a lot of engagement with students.
Being at the event and speaking with students is one of the ways they’re working to gain name recognition and let people know more about the company, said Phil Rozema, fulfillment engineering manager for BuhlerPrince Inc. The company’s Holland location is the North American hub for die-casting, and there are 14,000 employees in 140 countries, Rozema said.
In speaking with students, Gonzalez and Rozema said they want students to learn about the internships, apprenticeships, journeyman program and other opportunities available within the company.
Last year’s event helped Anastasia Clark learn about cosmetology. This year, Clark, now a Spring Lake High School graduate, attended Boomerang as a French Academy of Cosmetology student. Clark and her classmates answered questions about the program and showcased some of what they’ve learned. In the future, Clark said she hopes to open her own salon.
Another French Academy student, Jason Lemerise, said his wife is in the field, and he wants to get involved because he says there aren’t enough men in cosmetology.
Allendale juniors Kayleigh Richards and Lindsey Franklin said they enjoyed Boomerang. Having an interest in pursuing a career in the medical field, Franklin said she liked the hands-on opportunity at the North Ottawa Community Health System table that simulated trying to draw blood from a mannequin.
The Tennant Co. provided students the chance to try some of their equipment. Grand Haven senior Maggie Fogg laughed as she tried navigating a floor cleaner through cones. Fogg said she tied for “worst place” and hit many cones during the experience.
Following graduation, Fogg said she plans to study architecture at Montana State University.
Looking ahead, Manglos said they’re examining ways to can engage middle school students.
