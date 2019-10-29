Students get hands-on experience

Although Grand Haven’s chicken ordinance is in the books, some students at Lakeshore Middle School put themselves in the City Council’s shoes on Monday.
Eighth-graders were working to gain insight into the role and importance of local government. In each class, four students served as mock City Council members and one served as mayor while they heard reasons for and against creating an ordinance to allow chickens.
A real Grand Haven councilman, Josh Brugger, was on hand to facilitate the activity and answer questions about local government.
Social studies teacher Rachelle Howe said Brugger’s experience serving on council provided the students with a different perspective. Brugger previously helped with similar activities for Central High School students and Mary A. White Elementary School fourth-graders.
Luka LaPointe, who served on his classroom’s student council, said the activity helped him understand what goes into creating an ordinance.
Leah Montgomery, 13, said the hands-on activity helped her better understand local government and the impact decisions have on residents.
Brugger said he enjoys the engagement with the students.
“They can make a difference,” he said.
