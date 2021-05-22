Students in the Emergency Medical Services program at Careerline Tech Center received hands-on training in vehicle extrication thanks to partnerships with the Olive Township Fire Department and Holland Towing last week.
“We had a great day learning the science and art of patient extrication with experienced firefighters,” said Kim Schrader, Emergency Medical Services Instructor for Careerline Tech Center. “Holland Towing generously provided two vehicles for our students to use for the activities and Olive Township Fire/Rescue sent several firefighters.”
