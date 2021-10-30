GRAND HAVEN TWP. — Giving back is part of the mission for Bucs Pride, and that mission was on display Friday as Grand Haven High School seniors who played on a fall sports team were given T-shirts to present to a teacher who has made an impact on their life.
“Our athletes have really helped us raise money for all the things we do, so it was time to give back to them,” said Bucs Pride organizer Sharon Yonker. “The shirt says, ‘Teachers make a difference.’ There was an area for students to write a note and then sign it.”
