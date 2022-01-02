BLP scraps plans for a new gas peaking plant on Harbor Island

GHAPS Assistant Superintendent Brian Wheeler fired, suspected of embezzling more than $900K

GHAPS Superintendent Andy Ingall, Board of Education President John Siemion announce their resignations

Local schools require masks for students, despite heavy opposition from parents

Coast Guard Festival returns in 2021, but many other events canceled as COVID concerns linger

Catherine McNally beats out Bob Monetza in Grand Haven's mayor race; 2 other newcomers join city council

Local schools primarily in-person this fall after long stretches of virtual learning last year

Vote

View Results