The Grand Haven Rotary Club recently recognized Eliza Taylor and Turner Oosterban as the February Rotary Students of the Month.
Eliza is the daughter of Brian Taylor and Amy Matthews. She is on the varsity cross-country team and is also a member of the National Honor Society. She enjoys volunteering at the Harbor Humane Society. She has taken nine AP classes during her high school career and has a 4.2 GPA.
(0) comments
