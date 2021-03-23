Although COVID-19 has presented numerous challenges for teachers for the past year, Spring Lake’s Aaron Zuelke says he feels very fortunate to still be able to educate students in a classroom he’s been in for more than 21 years.
Zuelke, an art teacher who instructs grades 5-12 in Spring Lake Public Schools, said teaching ceramics remotely was particularly challenging. The most unsettling thing for him, he said, was when the pandemic and the school closures all started about a year ago.
“At the time we didn’t understand what we were in for,” Zuelke said. “So, initially, when it first all happened, we had to brainstorm what to do.”
Gathering and collecting materials was the main concern in teaching his art classes remotely, he said. His biggest worry was the potential inconvenience for parents in picking up the necessary materials outside of his classroom.
“So, what I did was, I portioned clay outside of my door and created videos of what they needed to do for their projects at home,” Zuelke said.
The process took multiple trips as these projects needed glazed coats and heat, creating logistical challenges of sorts.
Despite the continuous trips, parents and students were extremely grateful, Zuelke said.
“They would thank me for giving them something to do in the pandemic,” he said. “The kids were just happy to do something creative.”
Outside of the classroom, Zuelke and his wife, Sara, were able to develop a puzzle business that benefits World Bicycle Relief, which gifts bicycles to girls in developing countries that struggle commuting to school. He credits the pandemic being the catalyst for them jumpstarting the business.
“We’re hoping to grow with it,” Zuelke said. “We just bought our first bike through the relief with our puzzle proceeds.”
Ultimately, as a parent and teacher, Zuelke knows the importance of human interaction in this uncertain time. He said school is a safe haven for students and, particularly with art, it’s an opportunity to do something creative.
“At the high school, sometimes it’s called unrelated arts – it gets pushed to the side,” he said. “But with this pandemic, you find those creative outlets are essential when you don’t have much else. I teach them and they create, and they get real tangible benefits of seeing what they learn. I personally love doing art myself, and being able to teach it is very critical.”
