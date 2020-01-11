Teacher visits blur line between school and home

Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Snow and gusty winds this evening will be followed by lingering snow showers late. Low 17F. NNE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Snow and gusty winds this evening will be followed by lingering snow showers late. Low 17F. NNE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible.