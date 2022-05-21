Students look on as Jana Steffler is guided by firefighter Ben Deppe in using the “jaws of life,” or spreading tool, to open a door on a vehicle in a crash simulation Wednesday at the Careerline Tech Center in West Olive.
Olive Township firefighter Ben Deppe shows students from the Careerline Tech Center the “jaws of life” spreading tool used to extricate people from smashed vehicles.
Tech center students Ellen Buehler, left, and Jana Stiffler, right, watch Eric Daniels, medical coordinator from the Olive Township Fire Department, demonstrate how to use an automatic CPR machine.
Careerline Tech Center students carry an actor on a stretcher uphill during a paramedic simulation May 13 at Kirk Park in Grand Haven Township.
WEST OLIVE — Local high school students recently had a peek into what a serious car crash could look like from the first responder’s perspective, as they learned how to use firefighter tools, namely the “jaws of life.”
A senior class at the Careerline Tech Center wore borrowed firefighter jackets and helmets and used power and hydraulic tools to cut into vehicles, each taking a turn to cut through the metal and glass. The intention was to simulate a crash where firefighters need to use equipment to break open the vehicle in a hurry to get inside.
