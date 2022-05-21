WEST OLIVE — Local high school students recently had a peek into what a serious car crash could look like from the first responder’s perspective, as they learned how to use firefighter tools, namely the “jaws of life.”

A senior class at the Careerline Tech Center wore borrowed firefighter jackets and helmets and used power and hydraulic tools to cut into vehicles, each taking a turn to cut through the metal and glass. The intention was to simulate a crash where firefighters need to use equipment to break open the vehicle in a hurry to get inside.

