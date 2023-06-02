A panel of 10 women leaders spoke to students in the first Women in Public Service Day at the Careerline Tech Center last month.
Women in leadership positions in the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan Department of Corrections, Holland Board of Public Works, Zeeland Public Schools, Holland Public Schools and more met with students of all genders on May 16. The students in attendance were in the CTC’s Environmental Field Studies, Teacher Academy, Emergency Medical Services and Public Safety and Security Services programs.
