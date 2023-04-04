Careerline Tech Center Pastry Arts and Baking program students Katie Bird and Devon Vanderwall, both seniors at Allendale Public Schools, were selected as one of ten Culinary Challenge finalist teams to present their food to a panel of judges at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, from April 19 to 21 through the NASA HUNCH program.
The NASA High school students United with NASA to Create Hardware (HUNCH) program is a nationwide instructional partnership between NASA, high school and intermediate/middle school students to build cost-effective hardware and soft goods both for use on the International Space Station and for the training of NASA astronauts and flight controllers.
