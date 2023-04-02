HOLLAND — Careerline Tech Center Business Management, Graphics Design A and B, and Media Communications program students connected their classroom learning to all aspects of the travel industry in preparation for speaker David Lorenz, Vice President of Travel Michigan, on Monday, March 13.
To plan for the visit, students worked on program-specific career development activities centered around the Pure Michigan campaign using their marketing, social media, product branding, printing and digital media, and business planning skills.
