Careerline Tech Center’s Agriculture and Animal Studies, Environmental Field Studies and Pastry Arts and Baking program students learned about careers in the food processing industry thanks to a visit from the Michigan State University mobile food processing lab.
“The MSU Mobile Food Processing Lab is a great opportunity for students to see the different career opportunities within Food Processing,” Agriculture and Animal Studies Instructor Tony McCaul said. “Students were also able to make connections between how our food goes from the farmer/producer to be ready for consumers.”
