LEFT: “Science is everywhere, so if they have the opportunity to think like a scientist and foster the scientific method, then they are able to take those skills into their everyday worlds,” said teacher Tamara Zevalkink. RIGHT: Tamara Zevalkink, right, poses with a kindergarten student in front of her science fair project on penguins and their habitats.
LEFT: “Science is everywhere, so if they have the opportunity to think like a scientist and foster the scientific method, then they are able to take those skills into their everyday worlds,” said teacher Tamara Zevalkink. RIGHT: Tamara Zevalkink, right, poses with a kindergarten student in front of her science fair project on penguins and their habitats.
St. John’s Lutheran School was buzzing with activity Wednesday morning, as students from kindergarten to eighth grade roamed the halls with their family and friends in tow.
It was an exciting day, not only for the visitors, but for the students as well, all of whom were presenting their science projects during the school’s biennial science fair as part of the Lutheran Schools Week celebration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.