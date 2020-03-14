West Michigan schools have closed their doors in the wake of illness concerns over the coronavirus scare.
In an effort to slow the spread of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Gov. Gretchen Whitmer late Thursday announced the closure of all K-12 schools, effective Monday, March 16, through April 6.
Throughout the day Friday, local school officials worked to determine what that means for their districts and families.
Currently, Grand Haven Area Public Schools and Spring Lake Public Schools plan to maintain their current spring break schedule of April 3-10. The districts plan to reopen their schools on April 13.
In all of his years in education, Spring Lake Superintendent Dennis Furton said he hasn’t seen anything quite like this public health emergency.
“This is unprecedented,” he said.
With schools closed, the Spring Lake district plans to use online platforms to deliver assignments and assessments for students, just as they have done throughout the school year. Furton said the content won’t be at the same pace as if school was in session.
“We hope to maintain learning and not move backward,” he said.
In a press release, Grand Haven Superintendent Andy Ingall said the district’s leadership team is “working nonstop to develop effective plans under these unprecedented circumstances.”
“Our goal is to do the right thing for our students and to keep things as normal as possible in this challenging time,” he said.
Grand Haven schools will also shift their learning to an online “Learning from Home” program starting March 18. According to the district’s press release, “The goal is to provide essential learning for students using a variety of delivery methods.”
Students in grades 3-12 will use their district-issued Chromebooks. The district is also developing plans for families who don’t have internet service.
The Grand Haven district plans to have essential staff report and teachers have responsibilities related to the “Learning from Home” program. Additionally, hourly employees need to be available between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., and the directors and principals will provide information to staff members.
“We know we’ll need to ask folks to help in ways that are different from their typical duties,” Ingall said in the press release. “We are thankful that everyone on the GHAPS team is so committed to the well-being of our students, and I think we’re going to see that reflected in how people step up in the coming weeks.”
Grand Haven and Spring Lake teachers and support staff will continue to receive their income while the schools are closed. Furton said the district believes they owe it to their employees to take care of them, just as the employees take care of others on a daily basis.
As district officials work through the logistics, they say they are also looking at opportunities to provide food while schools are closed.
Currently, Furton said they don’t know if they will be required to make up the time; it’s a decision state officials will determine.
While schools are closed for the next few weeks, Spring Lake’s buildings, buses, and Fitness and Aquatic Center will be thoroughly cleaned.
As families prepare for new routines, Furton encourages everyone to wash their hands and follow guidelines issued by health officials. People are encouraged to wash their hands with soap and water for 20 seconds; stay home if they are ill; avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth; and clean often-touched surfaces.
“We want to get through this, and we want to get through this with everyone together,” Furton said.
