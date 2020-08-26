Local school districts are rolling out hybrid and digital options for their students and families this year amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
For families working through digital learning, the Tri-Cities Family YMCA is offering a new program to support area students. Thrive with the Y is an active and academic support program for ages 5-12 that blends recreational activities with school mentorship.
The local YMCA’s senior program director, Meredith Long, said after operating summer camps amid the pandemic, her team saw the value that they provided in giving children and families a routine to move back into, as well as an opportunity for kids to socialize and play. Especially for children who would be unable to return to face-to-face learning, Long wanted an opportunity for families to explore another option.
“We were trying to anticipate what school would look like – that was always the big monster in the background – and wanted to be ready,” Long said. “When both Spring Lake and Grand Haven said there would be an option of distanced learning or full face-to-face instruction, we thought maybe there was an opportunity for those families who feel comfortable for us to offer some sort of program that would support those children that do distanced learning.”
The Thrive with the Y program provides children with staff that use a curriculum that encourages constant activity and play, often coinciding with learning. The staff provides an educational supplement to help with homework from noon to 5:30 p.m., with the opportunity to start earlier with child care services.
“This curriculum puts all of that in a tailspin and says that you don’t want kids to get out when you play a game – there’s always a ticket back in,” Long said. “We want to keep kids moving and active and engaged together. ... It’s also about changing and individualizing physical activity like you would in a math class.”
The YMCA has been shifting its operations to work with new COVID-19 precautions and standards, which includes personal protective equipment and sanitization. Long said the program is especially beneficial for students who are unable to wear masks due to a medical condition.
“For one family in particular, they were like, ‘Well, we still want (our child) to be able to interact with their peers and have that opportunity,’” Long said. “So this was a good option because, in a child care setting, once they’re in their classroom and contained, while masks are encouraged, they’re not required. We have all of those COVID protocols, too, but that was a blessing for that family in particular.”
Ultimately, Long said she hopes the new program continues the YMCA’s goal of supporting the community, especially students during a tumultuous school year.
“We had so many families say at the end of the summer, ‘Wow, my kid really needed this. My kids really needed to see friends, run around and remember what it’s like to be a kid again, and they needed to do that with others,’” Long said. “Then you throw in caring adults who are going to give positive interactions with those kids and it makes for a really good recipe for social and emotional success.”
