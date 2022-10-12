Tickets are on sale now through Oct. 28 for the Grand Haven High School Hall of Fame Dinner and Induction Ceremony, to be held Nov. 5 at the Spring Lake Country Club.
The event will honor the 12 inductees into the GHHS Hall of Fame in the following categories: Cultural/Performing Arts, Derek DeYoung and Paul Trap; Athletic Achievement: Rebecca Addison, Douglas Poort, John Sluka and the 2010 girls cross-country team; Career/Academic Accomplishments, Dr. John H. Beernink and Brent Jackson; Service to GHAPS/Society, Brent A. Boyink and Leon Stille; and Honorary Award for Service to GHAPS, Randy Poel and Robert Monetza.
