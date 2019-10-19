Tour the high school construction next week

FRUITPORT TWP. — As crews continue working on the new two-story Fruitport High School building, residents will soon have an opportunity to see the work firsthand.
The new building will be open to the community from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Attendees are asked to park in the lot between Edgewood Elementary School and the high school.
Residents will be able to see learning corridors and the current status of the auditorium, cafeteria and serving areas. Students will direct the public around the construction site, and school district officials will be on hand to answer questions, said Fruitport Community Schools Superintendent Bob Szymoniak.
It’s the second time the school district has provided an opportunity for the public to tour the new building. The district also plans to host opportunities in the coming spring, with a grand opening in August 2020 for the school’s auditorium.
Construction broke ground in March 2018. Since then, the work crews have constructed the new building, renovated classrooms added in 1998, and added a bus loop to improve safety and ease traffic flowing onto Pontaluna Road.
Once the high school staff and students move into the building after the upcoming winter break, the vacant classrooms will be demolished. Crews will then begin working on completing locker commons, the media center and office.
All remaining work is expected to be completed in the summer of 2021.
Currently, the project remains on schedule and is a little more than halfway complete, in terms of a budget standpoint, Szymoniak said. The project is slated to cost about $48 million, while the overall bond is for $52 million.
One of the aspects Szymoniak said he most enjoys is the pride the new building has already instilled in the students, staff and community. He said that he thinks it’s helpful that the chief architect, site superintendent and the district’s director of operations are all Fruitport graduates.
“It’s truly been a Fruitport project,” the superintendent said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.