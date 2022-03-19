Cohen Trnka, son of Wendi Corelli and Clayton Trnka, has been named Spring Lake High School’s Rotary Student of the Month for March. He will be honored by the Spring Lake Rotary at their March 25 meeting.
Trnka has had a wide range of interests and experiences throughout his high school career, including academics, athletics and volunteerism. Upon high school graduation, he will have earned not only a high school diploma but will have completed 12 college credits. He has been on the school’s Honor Roll all four years and has already been awarded several college scholarships for his intended university.
