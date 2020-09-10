Two Spring Lake High School students have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the district's weekly COVID-19 dashboard.
A total of 23 students and two staff members are currently in quarantine, the school reported. The two staff members were placed into quarantine based on close contacts from outside the school setting.
One student is in quarantine at Spring Lake Intermediate School, two at the middle school, 18 at Spring Lake High School, and two in the district’s alternative school.
A “close contact” is described as an individual who was within six feet of a positive case for an a total of 15 minutes. Close cat acts are excluded from school (quarantined) for 14 days.
Positive cases — those who have tested positive for COVID-19 — are placed in isolation for 10 days and must be symptom free for the final 24 hours.
“This is a new experience for us but the process of identifying close contacts and reporting the existence of positive cases went smoothly,” Superintendent Dennis Furton said in an email. “We’re looking forward to getting those two students, and the close contacts who were placed in quarantine, back to school as soon as the Health Department allows.”
Grand Haven Area Public Schools returned to in-person learning Tuesday. The district will provide its COVID-19 update on its website, www.ghaps.org, on Fridays.
