Grand Haven Area Public Schools can thank the voters in their school district once again.

According to unofficial election results, voters on Tuesday approved the 18-mill renewal, which excludes principal residences and other exempt properties, 4,749 to 1,899, or 71.4 percent in support of the proposal.

