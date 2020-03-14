Grand Haven’s Science Olympiad teams are seeing an early end to their season.
With concerns about the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the season is over for the school district’s three teams: Lakeshore, White Pines and the high school.
Grand Haven High School head coach Mike Reed said this hasn’t ever happened.
“The reaction by people to the COVID-19 virus is also something that has never happened before,” he said. “There is nothing anyone can do about either situation.”
The Grand Haven teams were originally planned to compete in the regional event at Grand Valley State University on March 28. Depending on their success, teams would have advanced to the state competition at Michigan State University on April 25. The national tournament was planned for May in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Lakeshore head coach Melissa Jaeger said the team members are devastated, especially the high school seniors who are now done with Science Olympiad, and the freshmen who will move to a new team next year.
Students in grades 6-7 are on the White Pines team and grades 8-9 are on the Lakeshore team. The high school team consists of students in grades 10-12.
When students leave the middle school team, Jaeger said they usually say goodbye with a long bus ride home from the national tournament, writing “thank you” notes and an ice cream party.
“We were feeling strong and thought that nationals was a possibility, so they feel like they are missing out on a lot,” Jaeger said. “We also have team-building activities that we may not be able to do.”
Jaeger said students also enjoy spending time with each other, whether it’s through studying or waiting for practices to begin.
In previous years, Grand Haven’s season has gone through the last week in April for the state tournament. The events and rules planned for this year are expected to carry over to next year’s season.
Throughout the season, teams practice in the evenings and on some weekends. Jaeger said she hopes the community knows how “amazing” the students are, and how fortunate they are to have supportive parents. Additionally, Jaeger said they’re thankful for the community’s support financially and through giving students opportunities to post-secondary options in their fields.
Despite the shortened season, Jaeger said, “We’ll be back!”
