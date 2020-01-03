'We're truly a team for all of the students'

Since the start of the 2019-20 school year, White Pines Intermediate School staff members have adjusted their efforts to improve how they educate students and meet their needs.
Principal Mike Shelton said that although the school has performed well academically, they’re not at the level they want to be at.
He said they compare themselves with schools with similar demographics across the state, and they want to be among the highest achieving.
“Our goal is pretty lofty, but it’s what drives us,” Shelton said.
For the past several years, Shelton and Assistant Principal Bob Coyne have discussed professional learning communities and worked with a small group of educators.
At the beginning of the school year, all educators went through professional learning communities training where they learned about the benefits and practices. By meeting as teams, educators gained a common understanding behind setting goals and organizing the data.
Through the professional learning communities, staff members meet with an intentional plan and purpose. While many standards are taught in each subject, educators selected 3-5 standards to focus on mastering student achievement during the first year.
Having the data in chart form to easily see students’ progress, educators can at a glance see where they can meet their students’ needs, Shelton said.
For the first year, educators and students are participating in an “academy time” once a month. As entire departments meet to go over data, students participate in instructional lessons.
In December, sixth-graders worked on reading stamina and wrote a reflection piece about the lesson, as their teachers met.
In addition to the monthly “academy time,” Samantha Alter, a sixth-grade math and science teacher, said her hallway team of educators meets every week or two to look at student data and reflect on the teaching strategies that were used.
During the meetings, teachers discuss how the standards were taught and ways they can improve instruction. Having a common form of assessing students makes it easier to compare student achievement across the standards, Alter said.
Additionally, students can also more clearly see the areas where they struggle and excel.
In addition to improving student literacy, Alter said she feels that the learning communities have brought the educators closer together.
“We’re truly a team for all of the students,” she said.
