Creative solutions bubbled to the surface Wednesday at Coast Guard Station Grand Haven as a local class of fourth-graders presented their ideas for showcasing the officers of the water with handmade props and practiced skits for the master chief and other community members.

The kids’ focus was to come up with a way to educate the community about what the U.S. Coast Guard does, as part of a weeklong design-thinking program at Peach Plains Elementary School.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.