Fourth-graders from Peach Plains Elementary School smile as Coast Guard Master Chief Marc Moore hands an honorary coin to their teacher, Annie Ratke, after the class pitched their ideas to officers Wednesday morning.
Peach Plains fourth-graders Cyrus Lepo, Jonah Drake and Mabel Fuller present their idea of a Coast Guard newspaper to inform the community of what the officers do each day. The trio performed a skit acting out an interview with an officer and then showed off their mock newspaper, “The Coastie.”
Tribune photos / Kayla Tucker
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
Coast Guard Master Chief Marc Moore, right, smiles as he and Petty Officer Christopher Pike watch presentations Wednesday by fourth-graders from Peach Plains Elementary School.
Creative solutions bubbled to the surface Wednesday at Coast Guard Station Grand Haven as a local class of fourth-graders presented their ideas for showcasing the officers of the water with handmade props and practiced skits for the master chief and other community members.
The kids’ focus was to come up with a way to educate the community about what the U.S. Coast Guard does, as part of a weeklong design-thinking program at Peach Plains Elementary School.
