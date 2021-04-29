“Grand Haven Rocks” – a group that hides smooth, rounded and eye-catching stones aimed at brightening the day of a lucky hunter who discovers the decorated rocks – was created in April 2017.

Four years later, with the help of White Pines Intermediate’s special-education students and teachers, particularly Jodie Gracey, the adventure continues around the outside of the school building on their specially made bikes.

