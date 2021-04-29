White Pines Intermediate School's SXI class shows off their discovered rocks in part of their Friday adventure on their specially made bikes. Teacher assistant Jodie Gracey painted more than two dozen rocks for the classroom's nine students to hunt down.
Two White Pine Intermediate SXI students pedal their bikes during Friday's rock hunt. Jaime Opplander's class has collected six bikes for her students to exercise on every Friday, as the bikes serve as a cross training for walking.
White Pines Intermediate School SXI teacher Jaime Opplander gives instructions prior to Friday’s rock hunt.
Tribune photos / Matthew Ehler
A student shows off his discovery.
Tribune photo/Matthew Ehler
Tribune photo/Matthew Ehler
Tribune photo/Matthew Ehler
A student uses a "talker," a specialized communication device that allows them to communicate the characteristics of their rocks.
“Grand Haven Rocks” – a group that hides smooth, rounded and eye-catching stones aimed at brightening the day of a lucky hunter who discovers the decorated rocks – was created in April 2017.
Four years later, with the help of White Pines Intermediate’s special-education students and teachers, particularly Jodie Gracey, the adventure continues around the outside of the school building on their specially made bikes.
