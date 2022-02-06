Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.