Western Michigan Christian High School and Middle School recently announced Andre Williams as its new Dean of Student Life.
“We are so fortunate to have Andre as part of our staff,” said WMC principal Samuel Greer. “As pastor at New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church and former youth engagement specialist at Health West, he brings with him the needed experience as a spiritual leader and shepherd as well as youth advocacy and youth leadership development.
