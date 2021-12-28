Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Some sleet may mix in. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected..
The Grand Haven Rotary Club honored Grand Haven High School students Paige Wilson and Ian Bakker as the December Rotary Students of the Month.
Paige is the daughter of Chris and Rhiannon Wilson. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Interact Club and Model UN. She has been in the top 2 percent of her class all four years of high school, taking several AP classes throughout her career.
