NORTON SHORES — Western Michigan Christian schools were closed Thursday and Friday after two of their students tested positive for COVID-19.
WMC Principal Samuel Greer says he received word Wednesday evening that a student had tested positive for the virus. The school already had half-days scheduled for Thursday and Friday to accommodate parent-teacher conferences.
“Out of an abundance of caution, so we could understand the gravity of this information we had gleamed, the decision was made to close school,” Greer said Friday.
Greer noted that he has received reports of a second student testing positive to COVID-19 and was looking into that case. He said the school plans to be open Monday.
“We anticipate in-person learning Monday morning at 8 a.m.,” the principal said. “We are working diligently here at the high school, social distancing our students, wearing masks, our teachers are wearing masks the entire day while teaching our kids and following the back-to-school road map that has been put in place. We’re praying for success in our efforts.”
Fruitport High School also recently reported two confirmed cases of COVID-19 among its student body. In a letter posted on the district’s website Thursday, Fruitport Community Schools Superintendent Bob Szymoniak said the two positive cases are not connected.
“For both of these confirmed cases, contact tracing has taken place and, due to the COVID-19 mitigation strategies of face masks and social distancing, we are not requiring any students or staff go into quarantine,” Szymoniak said. “That said, we will work with the health department on these two confirmed cases and follow their lead should they require a different action.”
According to its COVID-19 dashboard, a total of 16 Spring Lake Public Schools students are in quarantine, along with two staff members. Those in quarantine have come in close contact with confirmed cases of the coronavirus. The district reports no students or staff having tested positive for COVID-19.
Grand Haven Area Public Schools’ dashboard has not been updated for the current week. As of Oct. 2, two students (one each at GHHS and Central High School) and one staff member (at White Pines Intermediate School) had tested positive for COVID-19; and 22 students and one staff member were in quarantine. On Thursday, the district confirmed a student at White Pines had tested positive for COVID-19.
