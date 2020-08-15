NORTON SHORES — Western Michigan Christian Schools are set to start the year in-person and online with a new multi-sport athletic complex and new middle school classrooms at its Norton Shores campus, and a partnership with Calvin University.
“We are extremely excited and blessed to be able to begin the 2020-21 school year with in-person learning and virtual learning options for our families,” Principal Samuel Greer said. “We are uniquely positioned with a building that has a large footprint compared to our total enrollment that allows us to be properly socially distanced with an average of 21 students per classroom.”
The school will adhere to the Michigan Safe Start Plan for schools with safety measures in place that include PPE, social distancing, directional foot traffic throughout the building and proper hygiene/cleaning practices in place.
“We feel confident in our plan to provide a safe learning environment while delivering excellence in Christian education,” Greer added.
Additionally, the school will give families the choice to do virtual learning.
“Our school board approved the funding for audio and video technology in each classroom allowing for live-streaming sessions for students to participate remotely,” said Dr. Kristy Taylor, the school’s director of instruction. “We are pleased to be able to offer this to families to give them a choice each trimester to either do in-person or online education.
“Our students at home will be fully participating through Google Classroom and will be able to talk to the in-person students and participate in group discussions,” Taylor added. “This allows us to continue our excellence in education and being one of the top academic schools in our area.”
WMC completed a multi-million-dollar capital campaign this past spring in order to break ground on new soccer and baseball fields.
“This provides state-of-the-art playing fields for our students on our own campus and builds community both for our families and our surrounding area,” said WMC Director of Advancement Scott Liggett. “After winning the Division 4 boys state championship soccer season last fall, we are well positioned to continue our legacy of Warrior championship athletics.”
Along with the new athletic complex, WMC has added two middle school classrooms, including a science lab.
“Over the past few years, our middle school has continued to grow to the point where we needed to add classroom space,” Greer said. “We have shown double-digit enrollment increases over the past 10 years, and this puts us in position to continue that as we look to the future.”
Western Michigan Christian Schools – which includes Fremont Christian, Grand Haven Christian, Muskegon Christian, New Era Christian, and Western Michigan Christian High School and Middle School – will begin a Spanish Immersion partnership with Calvin University this fall.
“This partnership allows our Spanish Immersion students to graduate high school with a Spanish minor from Calvin University,” said WMC Spanish Immersion Director Heather Grisales.
Juniors and seniors will take college-level courses through Calvin and will also be able to participate in a three-week study abroad experience in a Spanish-speaking country.
“We are excited to offer this program to our immersion students from Fremont Christian, Grand Haven Christian and Muskegon Christian, who continue on to Western Michigan Christian High School and Middle School,” Grisales said.
