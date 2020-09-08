This past March, when K-12 schools across the state were abruptly closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, local educators were forced to scramble to figure out how to teach remotely.
Now, as schools reopen for the fall, around 25 percent of students across Northwest Ottawa County have selected to continue their education virtually as opposed to in-person learning.
The education those students will receive going forward is much different than what they received last spring.
“Last year, we had about a day and a half to prepare,” said Mary Jane Evink, curriculum director for Grand Haven Area Public Schools. “Now, since March 13, we’ve been planning toward the fall. We understand that school can’t be on hold. We need more rigor, more structure, and by law, virtual learning has to address the essential standards we would normally teach during the school year.”
At Grand Haven, the online program has been dubbed Buccaneer Virtual, and around a quarter of the district’s nearly 10,000 students have enrolled in that program.
“We’ve hustled so that we’re better prepared to provide the critical instruction and learning that students need to have,” Evink said.
But it hasn’t been easy, and it certainly isn’t an ideal way to offer instruction, but the district felt strongly that families should have a choice between in-person and virtual learning.
“From my perspective, as the curriculum director, and from the entire district, it’s the ethical thing to do, to over 100 percent virtual learning,” Evink said. “That was a priority for us. The reason I say that it’s not easy – if not for the pandemic, we wouldn’t have offered that because it’s difficult. We really don’t have the time we need to build a virtual school. It would normally take 2-3 years.
“We’re working against two incredible challenges,” Evink said. “Time is our enemy. We just don’t have enough time to have the types of discussions we’d normally have on such a radical initiative. And things are constantly changing. That being said, we’re standing strong and we have high expectations to do our best for our families in both in-person learning and virtual learning.”
A third challenge is the fact that all schools across the area – and across the country – are trying to create a brand new educational experience at the same time, and the hurdles encountered are endless.
“It’s difficult to describe unless you’ve been in the meetings,” Evink said. “It’s not just the big ideas that need to be planned. It’s the minutia of details that still need to be worked out. We can’t Google this. We can’t call another school district and ask how they did it. We’re all on the same timeline.”
More than 50 Grand Haven Area Public Schools teachers will lead virtual learning classrooms this year – 17 at the elementary level, nine middle school teachers and 26 high school teachers (some of whom will conduct both in-person and virtual classes).
Unlike last spring, when school buildings were closed, teachers this fall will lead their virtual learning classrooms from their actual classrooms.
Cora Yonker, who teaches at Rosy Mound Elementary School, was asked if she would be willing to teach virtually. Always a staunch supporter of integrating technology into the educational process, she agreed.
The biggest challenge teachers anticipate is not how to teach kids from afar. It’s how to connect with kids and build relationships outside the traditional classroom setting.
“We really are striving to get to know each of our students,” Yonker said. “That’s where our conversations are right now. How can we get to know each other so we feel cared for, so we can know about each other, when we’re not in one classroom together.
“We’re climbing out of our box and trying something know. We want relationships with people. Figuring out how to do that virtually has been our biggest challenge.”
Buccaneer Virtual teachers received a welcomed gift when the Grand Haven Area Public Schools Board of Education voted on Aug. 15 to move the start of school back two weeks to Sept. 8.
“I’m so grateful for that time,” Evink said. “Purely from the district standpoint, we had already prioritized our time together, but I could not have predicted what these last three weeks would be like to prepare Buccaneer Virtual, to get teachers ready, the logistics of uploading students and putting them in classes. I didn’t know how time consuming that would be. We’ve been working long hours, and we’re extremely grateful for that time.”
Evink said she’s extremely appreciative of the efforts teachers have been putting in to prepare for a new avenue of learning.
“My role is to support the teachers, and we’re doing everything we can to train them and bring them up to speed,” she said. “I tell them, ‘you’re a great teacher in the classroom, and you’re going to be a great teacher virtually.’ They want to do well. They’re working really hard.”
We all got better
Scott Ely, curriculum director for Spring Lake Public Schools, recalls all too clearly school shutting down this past March, and his teachers scrambling to figure out the best way to instruct their students remotely.
“It was baptism by fire for all our staff in the spring,” Ely said. “Nobody wanted to do it, but since we were all faced with it, we all got better.”
This fall, Ely and the Lakers were much better prepared. When the district voted to go with a hybrid option, offering parents both in-person and online instruction, the district’s 27-person return-to-learn committee got to work. They had already broken down every step of Gov. Whitmer’s Return to Learn Roadmap.
“We talked about what a day looks like,” Ely said. “If we go to a hybrid model, what does the day off look like?”
When the final numbers came in, more than 90 percent of Spring Lake Public School students chose in-person learning. That left around 9 percent of the school’s population digital.
Unlike last spring, teachers who have been assigned virtual learning are teaching from their classrooms.
“They’re in the building, right next to their peers, but with no kids in their classroom,” Ely said. “We want them to remain part of their team, and have that social-emotional support from their team, be part of the culture and the family.”
Another difference from last spring is that kids who chose virtual are going to be required to attend virtual classes every day.
“We wanted kids in attendance last year, but now it’s required. They have an 8:45 a.m. check-in, 9 a.m. reading, recess at the end of reading, 10:30 math, lunch at 11:45, writing at 1, phonics and word work around 2, specials designated at 2:45 and the day ends at the same time.”
Last year, Ely said the Lakers teachers determined what information their students needed to learn in those 10 weeks of remote learning that would prepare them to advance to the next grade.
“That was the target,” Ely said. “The target (for remote learning) this year is every standard an in-person kid needs to know. We’ve doubled the number of standards we’ve tried to attack.”
At the elementary level, virtual students will receive instruction directly from Spring Lake Public School teachers. For those in grades 6-12, Spring Lake chose to contract with the Michigan Virtual High School, which is a cooperative offering virtual classes to students across Michigan.
“We’ve used them as a supplemental course for years,” Ely said. “They have very high standards. They meet our standards for academics and rigor, and they’re very affordable, with Michigan certified teachers.
“We didn’t lose enough kids at the high school level to fully staff enough sections at the upper grades. We’re really confident with this option. A student can take a semester of algebra and we’ll know they’re at the same spot as in kids in-person.”
