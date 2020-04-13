Caleb Berko recalls sitting in his sixth-hour class on March 13 and laughing when a classmate joked that it might be their final day of school for the year.
The Grand Haven High School senior and his classmates aren't laughing now.
Since mid-March, Michigan students have adjusted to working on assignments from home. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer initially closed schools beginning March 16, and on April 2 she suspended all face-to-face instruction for the remainder of the school year.
Berko said the reality of ending the school year at home didn’t hit him until last week, and he says the emotions of not going back to school and sitting next to friends are starting to set in.
“You feel like you missed out on something,” he said.
Moving to online school lessons was a "big transition” from going to school every day with a set and structured schedule, said GHHS junior Emma Laws. One of the biggest challenges has been waking up before lunchtime and getting to bed at a good hour instead of being tempted to spend late nights on the phone, the 16-year-old said.
Laws — who is taking Spanish 4, precalculus, AP literature, English, history and government — tackles her assignments in the order she had her classes. After waking up between 7:30 and 8 a.m., she usually starts her assignments by 8:30 a.m. and wraps up by 5 or 6 p.m. Laws noted that she takes breaks throughout the day.
After homework, Laws said she does home workouts and spends time with her family.
Initially, Laws said she was excited to hear they would have online instruction, but didn’t think it would last as long as it has, and she isn’t “a fan” of continuing online any longer. Laws said she feels like she’s getting more school work now, usually several hours a day. Laws says she enjoys being able to spend more time on the work she needs, and not spending as much time on content she already understands.
Before classes ended, Laws said she and her classmates made group chats, and she feels like it’s helped in some ways.
“It’s totally different than seeing them face-to-face,” she said.
Berko said that, considering the short notice teachers had to prepare for digital learning, many of them have put good assignments together. And he says spending time on the schoolwork helps prevent him from binging TV shows and thinking about the pandemic.
The governor’s executive order for residents to stay home has also given Berko a chance to spend more time with his family, which includes his parents and three younger siblings — a sister in 10th grade, and brothers in seventh and fifth grades. Berko said they’re keeping a schedule, being intentional about having meals together and working to control what they can control in a time of uncertainty.
Dealing with the lack of social interaction has been a challenge for Berko, who previously worked at the Skoops ice cream shop and volunteered at his church while attending school. Berko said he now calls friends and uses FaceTime, and uses Zoom for class meetings.
Berko has also tried to look at the positive side: He’s had time to slow down, reflect and be intentional about what he does each day.
When school was last in session on March 13, Laws said it was a “weird day” and there was a “different mood” as everyone walked around the building and classes. Laws said she didn’t think anyone anticipated it would be the last day at school for the year.
The day before schools closed, Laws dropped off her athletic forms to allow her to play tennis, which now won’t happen. She said it’s upsetting that spring sports have been canceled.
With the final few weeks of the school year ahead, Berko said he thinks there’s continued sadness ahead for himself and other seniors. Although they look back and remember complaining about things like going to school and writing essays, he says that is now what students want.
“That’s all we want now, so to not go back to that will be really sad,” Berko said. “To not be able to take those final steps through the building on your last day, to not say goodbye to your teachers in person will be sad.”
