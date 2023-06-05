When reflecting on what he was going to write in his speech to his fellow graduates, Fruitport High School senior speaker Payton Flores explained that many of the graduation speeches he'd seen all focused on many of the same high school memories, like athletic events and school dances.
Flores asked himself, "how can what I say impact my fellow graduates?" and decided to talk about things the Class of 2023 could take with them beyond their four years of school: their perseverance through the tough times, including the COVID-19 pandemic; the bonds that tie them to the Fruitport community; and the many accomplishments that will leave a lasting impact well into the future.
"Want I want is for all of you to remember is that you will forever be a Trojan," Flores said. "We have the opportunity to continue to make Fruitport grow and build a legacy for years to come. No matter what your plans are, whether you're going straight into the work force, going into trades, or even going to college, we have the potential to do great things.
"If I had to give you any advice, I'd say this: do what you love and influence others. Time flies, and it may not be now, but soon we will look back and see all the things we have done. All it takes is a good culture, connectedness, and we will continue to build a legacy for our future Trojans."
Friday evening, 185 graduating seniors, along with their family and friends, gathered at the Trinity Health Arena in Muskegon to celebrate a big milestone in their academic careers. Of the graduates, 10 were recognized as Senior Scholar award recipients and 99 graduated with honors.
For many of Fruitport's graduating seniors, such as Kayla Wright, the ceremony meant the start of a new and exciting chapter of their lives with seemingly infinite possibilities. Planning to major in literature and minor in creative writing at Grand Valley State University, Wright said she's excited to take the knowledge she gained at FHS and apply it toward her dreams of becoming an author.
"I'm feeling a mixture of excited and nervous and sad all at once," Wright said. "High school and just school in general has been a spot where I felt stressed but at the same time happy to be with people that are the same as me. Right now I'm saying goodbye to so many people that I've known my whole life and starting a whole new chapter."
Fellow graduate Andrew J. Fielstra shared similar sentiments, explaining that graduation to him signified all the hard work he put into his time at FHS and the start of something new as he prepares to go to GVSU in the fall for global studies.
"It's definitely a big landmark for me and I know there's more to come," Fielstra said. "I learned a lot from the people around me, especially having coach Nate Smith for football. He really taught me a lot about character and how to work towards a bigger goal, a bigger passion, a bigger purpose."
As the graduates reflected on the achievements and dedication that brought them to graduation day, they were also able to reflect on the advice they will take with them after their time at FHS. Superintendent of Fruitport Community Schools Jason Kennedy left the graduating seniors with three key pieces of advice to carry with them: "dream big, never stop learning, and believe in yourself as you go forward in the pursuit of success."
"As we move forward, let us remember the lessons we learned," said senior class president Christian Whipple in his closing remarks. "Let us continue to push ourselves, to challenge ourselves, and to never give up on our dreams. The future may be uncertain, but we are ready for whatever comes our way."
