The Grand Haven Rotary Club recently honored Elena N. Yu and Chase R. Greene as the November Rotary Students of the Month.
Elena is the daughter of Paul and Joanna Yu. She is currently the chairperson of Youth Empowerment and is on the Youth Advisory Council. She is a member of the Ambassadors Club and the Interact Club, as well as the Bucs’ Blade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.