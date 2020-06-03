Elise Zander, daughter of Shane and Angela Zander, has been named Spring Lake High School’s Rotary Student of the Month for May. She was honored by the Spring Lake Rotary at the club's virtual meeting on May 15.
Zander keeps busy with a challenging school load as well as numerous volunteer commitments and a part-time job. Recently, she was named a Senior Scholar, finishing in the top 25 of her graduating class. She will be honored by the Grand Haven Area Community Foundation for that achievement.
