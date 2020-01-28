school closed

Zeeland's Cityside Middle School will be closed for the rest of the week due to widespread illness at the school.

 Holland Sentinel file photo

ZEELAND — Zeeland Public Schools is closing Cityside Middle School for the rest of the week due to widespread illness.

The district announced the closure Tuesday afternoon through its “Z For Me” newsletter.

