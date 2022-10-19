FRUITPORT — There are four candidates vying for three open seats on the Fruitport Community Schools’ Board of Education in the Nov. 8 elections.
The field includes school board incumbents David Hazekamp, J.B. Meeuwenberg and Steve Kelly, who are being challenged by Stan Piotrowski.
Here’s a short bio on each candidate:
Note: Steve Kelly did not respond to our questionnaire.
David Hazekamp, 64, is a business owner, a 1976 Fruitport High School graduate and lifelong resident of the community. He’s a father of four children and five grandchildren who have all either graduated or are currently attending Fruitport schools.
“I’ve been on the FCS Board of Education for 21 years, while also being involved in various other organizations and nonprofits in the West Michigan area,” Hazekamp said. “I am also a lifelong member of Unity Reformed Church.”
J.B. Meeuwenberg, 45, is a mathematics professor at Muskegon Community College and a resident of Fruitport since 2009. In the final stages of completing a doctorate of community college leadership through Ferris State University, Meeuwenberg has a child in the district and also serves on Edgewood Elementary School’s PTO board.
“Those who know me know that I love to volunteer my time and gifts to causes that I’m passionate about,” Meeuwenberg said. “I’ve found joy and purpose serving on our district’s facilities committee and the Board of Education for the past year.”
Stan Piotrowski, 59, is a U.S. Navy veteran and resident of Fruitport since 1993. His children have graduated from Fruitport schools; and now, his grandchildren are entering the district.
“I want to make sure my grandchildren learn the way my children learned,” Piotrowski said.
Top priorities
We asked each candidate to list their top priorities facing Fruitport schools. Here is a sampling from their responses:
Hazekamp
“Attracting and retaining talented, certified and highly qualified applicants and candidates for positions will be important, as the district continues to experience turnover in staff through retirement and other means of attrition.
“Developing and implementing staffing and operations plans for the time in which state and federal one-time dollars are no longer available to be allocated will become increasingly important.
“Developing mitigation strategies and solutions that address the increasing costs of materials and supplies, staffing, transportation, energy, and the rising costs associated with normal operations will also become of greater importance as these functions of the district’s budget continue to grow.”
Meeuwenberg
“There are times when I might have answered this question differently, but right now I see the challenges facing Fruitport as like those of many other schools. Enrollment is something districts are always focused on because it is linked to state funding. Therefore, it is essential that we create exceptional educational experiences for our students and keep all members of families engaged in those experiences.
“Additionally, ensuring the safety and security of students is the top priority of any school district, and doing so requires a comprehensive approach. This includes both proactive and reactive strategies such as mental health support, intentional building design, and thorough training for all members of the district.
“Finally, we must continue to monitor the state of our facilities, so they remain cost-effective while still functioning at an optimal level for learning. We are fortunate at Fruitport to have a great administrative team that is working to make all of this happen.”
Piotrowski
“Getting past COVID restrictions and maintaining in-school learning is one priority of mine. Next would be keeping parents, their children, school teachers and administrators all on the same page when deciding things for the future. Lastly, I would like to see all sports facilities (baseball and softball) get an upgrade like the football field and tennis courts.”
