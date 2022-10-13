There are six candidates running for three open seats on the Grand Haven Area Public Schools’ Board of Education.
The field includes incumbents Carl Treutler, Nicol Stack and Marc Eickholt, who are being challenged by Tommy Van Hill, Roger Williams and Thomas Hoekstra II.
Here’s a short bio on each candidate:
Note: Tommy Van Hill and Thomas Hoekstra II did not respond to our questionnaires.
Marc Eickholt, 42, is a pre-sales solution consultant at Siemens Digital Industries Software. He’s the father of three GHAPS students – his twin daughters attend Lakeshore Middle School and his son is a second-grader at Griffin Elementary School.
“I first moved to West Michigan in 2002,” Eickholt said. “My wife and I decided to make our home here in Grand Haven in 2011, with GHAPS being a major reason why.”
Nicole Stack, 44, works as both an exterminator and an event coordinator for weddings and other gatherings. She grew up in a military family and moved around a lot as a youngster, but considers Grand Haven her “hometown,” having lived here since 1992.
“It’s been an honor to sit as a Board of Education trustee since 2014, initially winning as a write-in candidate,” Stack said. “I have learned so much about public education, both nationally and locally, since first joining the board. The more I learn, the more interested I become in the value schools bring to a community. They are the heartbeat.”
Carl Treutler, 78, is a retired GHAPS teacher, who also served as the Bucs’ varsity football and track coach. He also worked as an attorney, and is co-founder of the law firm VanTubergen, Treutler and Hayes PLLC.
“I have served Grand Haven Area Public Schools for 58 years, with 35 years spent in the classroom and on athletic fields with students, and continue to volunteer in various capacities,” Treutler said. “I am the current school board president and have earned 500 credits from the Michigan Association of School Boards on every aspect of public school operations.”
Roger Williams, 38, is a production planner. His daughter is a student in Grand Haven schools.
“I served eight years in the Navy as an aviation electrician’s mate, reaching second class petty officer and gaining supervisor experience,” Williams said. “After my time in the Navy, I moved to West Michigan and have made it my home ever since.”
Top Priorities
We asked each candidate to list their top priorities facing Grand Haven schools. Here is a sampling from their responses:
Eickholt
“Addressing challenges that remain as a result of the global COVID pandemic. Many students are facing increased academic challenges while many of our students are also facing challenges with what it even means to be a student. A large population of young students who would have had preschool or structured day care are coming to GHAPS with both academic and social challenges that would not have otherwise existed.
“Another longer-term issue is our district’s foundational needs. Lakeshore Middle School is old enough that it literally has ‘Fall Out Shelter’ signs over doors in the lower level. Despite the great efforts of our staff, nearly any student or teacher that has gone through the building would likely easily confirm that it is not the ideal learning environment. The building suffers from so many mechanical and structural issues that, according to a recent stat presented at a board meeting, it would cost nearly 70 percent of the cost of a new middle school just to renovate it.
“I believe that creating a safe, secure and positive learning environment for all of our students should always be on our minds. As a board, we recently directed the district to create the position and hire a director of safety and security. I feel that this is a great, proactive step for GHAPS to have a preventative and not reactive mindset.”
Stack
“Focusing on unfinished learning from the pandemic is the highest priority. Since I’ve become a sitting trustee, our Board of Education has approved increased resources to support learning in math and reading, free tutoring for those who need it, and teacher training that amplifies instruction for student learning. The board is providing vision and empowering the GHAPS staff to do what they do best – cause learning to happen.
“The district also needs some significant upgrades in building structures and safety plans, which we have been sharing with the community.
“Financial stewardship is always a top priority for me. Funds coming into the district should be spent on high-impact learning.”
Treutler
“We are in the midst of critical projects that I want to see to completion. We are working to recover funds embezzled from the district so adeptly that not even three professional auditing firms spotted it.
“We are beginning an effort to inform the public of the need for a middle school. I am taking classes on school construction.
“We have just begun an intensive safety program to give parents, staff and students a greater measure of security.
“We continue to ensure that every student, despite disability or other hardship, can flourish academically, mentally and socially. We have put in place additional help for students who had difficulty during the pandemic keeping up without in-school, uninterrupted instruction.”
Williams
“Focus on core curriculum: Teachers should be empowered to get back to focusing on what they are trained to do, and that is teach subjects such as reading, writing, math, social studies and history. It is unfair to teachers to ask them to be mental health experts and parents as well as educators. Let teachers teach, mental health experts focus on mental health, and leave the parenting to parents.
“Parental consent and transparency: A stronger partnership between the parents and school district is needed. Ideally, every decision would be made with parental input and recommendations given to the board first. Parents should always have the opportunity to review material before it reaches their children. The board needs to be more transparent with where the taxpayers’ money is spent and with why decisions are made. Better accountability for funds is also needed.
“Age-appropriate books in the libraries: For materials with adult themes and topics or pictures, parental consent should be required prior to children being allowed to view it. A proper rating system similar to movies and animated television shows is needed to ensure the materials are placed in the most age-appropriate school libraries.”
To read each candidate’s complete responses to our questions, visit grandhaventribune.com/news/elections.
