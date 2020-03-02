Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, speaks at the Blue NC celebration at the Hilton Charlotte University Place in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday. On Monday, she dropped out of the race.
DETROIT — It’s not too late: Voters who used an absentee ballot for Michigan’s March 10 presidential primary election can change their preference and start over.
At least 10 Democratic candidates and two Republicans have dropped out since Michigan ballots were printed, including U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota; Pete Buttigieg, a former South Bend, Indiana, mayor; and businessmen Tom Steyer and Andrew Yang.
