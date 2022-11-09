Incumbent Roger Bergman of Grand Haven was victorious over challenger Doug VanBennekom in the county commissioner race for District 10 on Tuesday.
Bergman has served on the commission since 2012 and was the only Republican incumbent to win an election against an Ottawa Impact candidate in the August primaries.
VanBennekom ran unopposed in his primary election. He graduated from Grand Valley State University with a double major in history and criminal justice.
District 10 includes a portion of Grand Haven Township and the city of Grand Haven, Ferrysburg and Spring Lake Township.
Bergman received 8,356 votes, with VanBenenkom receiving 5,758 votes.
“I’m just very grateful to the people of Northwest Ottawa County that have supported me for the past 10 years," Bergman said. "This will be my fourth term, which will be 12 years when I’m done.
"I’m really grateful to the supporters that have gone out and supported to me," he added. "It is hard to thank all of them, because some I don’t even know.”
Ottawa Impact candidates Roger Belknap and Allison Miedema ran unopposed Tuesday to win Districts 9 and 11, respectively. Belknap beat out District 9's Republican incumbent, Phillip Kuyers, in the August primary; while Miedema defeated District 11's Republican incumbent, Matt Fenske.
District 9 includes a portion of Robinson Township, Grand Haven Township, the city of Grand Haven and all of Olive Township. District 11 includes a portion of Spring Lake Township and Crockery Township, Polkton Township, the city of Coopersville, Tallmadge Township, Wright Township and Chester Township.
The Ottawa Impact political action committee (PAC) has taken stances against forced masking by the county's health department; the county's Department of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI); and school districts teaching critical race theory (CRT).
Bergman has had his disagreements with Ottawa Impact, but said he will work to offset some of the anticipated strife on the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.