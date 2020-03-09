GRAND RAPIDS — Presidential hopeful Joe Biden made a campaign stop in Grand Rapids on Monday, a day ahead of the Michigan presidential primary.
Biden visited Cherry Health in Grand Rapids, where he spoke for approximately 20 minutes, focusing on the importance of affordable health care and the accessibility of neighborhood health centers, such as Cherry Health.
